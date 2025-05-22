The public approval rating for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's Cabinet dropped to 20.9% in May, marking its lowest level since he took office in October last year, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed Thursday.
The figure fell by 2.2 percentage points from April.
Meanwhile, the disapproval rating rose 1.7 points to 52.9%.
