Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is doubling down on defense cooperation with allies and like-minded partners, saying Thursday that “no country can defend itself alone” while emphasizing the need to fend off threats from an increasingly assertive China and the growing Russia-North Korea union.

Speaking Thursday at DSEI Japan in the city of Chiba, the country’s largest-ever defense exhibition, Ishiba called the regional security environment the most severe and complex ... since the end of World War II.”

“China continues to strengthen its attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force in the East China and South China Seas,” he said. “North Korea has repeatedly launched ballistic missiles and is rapidly increasing its capabilities. Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, and North Korea is ... sending its soldiers to Russia, perhaps to learn about Russian military and ballistic missile technology.”