Tokyo on Thursday lodged a protest with Israel after the Israeli military fired what it called warning shots at a group of diplomats, including Japanese, visiting the Palestinian territory of the West Bank.

Speaking during a session of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee of the Upper House, Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said the incident was "truly regrettable" and "should never have happened."

Iwaya said Toshihide Ando, director-general of the Foreign Ministry's Middle Eastern and African Affairs Bureau, relayed Tokyo's protest to Israeli Ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen, adding that the Japanese Embassy in Israel lodged a protest with the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

Israeli troops on Wednesday fired shots at the group of diplomats, who were inspecting a refugee camp in the West Bank city of Jenin. The military said it fired warning shots.

The Israeli side has told the Japanese side that it was relieved no one was injured in the incident, Iwaya said.

He added that Israel also said the Palestinian authorities had failed to provide information on the delegation's visit in advance.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, speaking a news conference, said Japan has strongly urged Israel to provide a full explanation and prevent a recurrence.