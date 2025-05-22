Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and visiting Paraguayan President Santiago Pena agreed Wednesday to upgrade bilateral ties to a strategic partnership.

During their meeting in Tokyo, the two leaders agreed to launch a bureau-chief-level policy dialogue. They also decided to launch a program allowing Paraguayan citizens to visit Japan without a visa for short stays.

Ishiba and Pena also confirmed that their countries have reached a substantial agreement in talks to conclude an investment pact.

The Japanese government aims to encourage domestic companies to enter the South American market by leveraging Paraguay's position as part of the Mercosur trade bloc.

Paraguay is the only South American country that maintains diplomatic relations with Taiwan.