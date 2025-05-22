The government on Thursday revealed a plan to set numerical goals for the Regional Revitalization 2.0 initiative of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

The targets will be set for 10 items, including the rate of young people relocating to regional areas, the cumulative total number of individuals consistently engaging with regional areas and the percentage of municipalities that have secured medical and nursing care services for their residents, according to a draft outline of a basic concept for measures to be taken intensively over 10 years under the initiative.

Specific target figures will be discussed later. The draft outline was presented at the day's meeting of a panel of experts.

The government plans to finalize the basic concept, which covers the decade through the end of fiscal 2034, in June and develop a comprehensive strategy comprising detailed measures within this year.