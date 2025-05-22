A Tokyo postal worker was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of placing a threatening phone call to a woman by using personal information found on her mail, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Suspect Yoichi Nose, of the city’s Ota Ward, was taken into custody by the Kamata Police Station on suspicion of violating the postal law and attempted coercion. Nose, a 39-year-old Japan Post employee, allegedly called the woman using a phone number found on a delivery item addressed to her and said, among other things, “Would it be okay if I uploaded a hidden camera video of you?”

Nose has admitted to the allegations, telling investigators, “I wanted a reason to talk to women, so I started doing this four or five years ago. I’ve called more than 100 people. I felt a thrill and sexual excitement from talking to them one-sidedly.”