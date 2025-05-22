Two recent high-profile traffic accidents involving foreign nationals have prompted the National Police Agency to consider revising the rules on converting a foreign driver's license into a Japanese one.

The agency revealed the plan Wednesday during a Liberal Democratic Party committee meeting on foreign residents amid concerns that the system for converting a license is too easy. The same day, LDP policy chief Itsunori Onodera visited a driver’s license center in Tokyo to see how the process works.

"We'll urge the government to make amendments" if there is a problem in the system of converting foreign driver's licenses, Onodera told reporters.