Pakistan's army chief Gen. Asim Munir is the most powerful man in the country, but his popular support has surged after the worst conflict in decades with arch-rival India, shattering criticism of interference in politics and harshly cracking down on opponents.

A grateful government has given him a rare promotion to Field Marshal "in recognition of the strategic brilliance and courageous leadership that ensured national security and decisively defeated the enemy."

The military has ruled Pakistan for at least three decades since independence in 1947 and wielded extraordinary influence even with a civilian government in office. But it, and its hard-line chief, have rarely received the widespread outpouring of affection seen this month that analysts say has reinforced the military's dominance in the nuclear-armed nation.