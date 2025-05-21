The European Union and Britain announced new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday without waiting for Washington to join them, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump's phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin brought about neither a ceasefire in Ukraine nor fresh U.S. sanctions.

London and Brussels said their new measures would zero in on Moscow's "shadow fleet" of oil tankers and financial firms that have helped it avoid the impact of other sanctions imposed over the war.

"Sanctions matter, and I am grateful to everyone who makes them more tangible for the perpetrators of the war," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.