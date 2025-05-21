Canada sought to send a firm message with a Ukrainian minister's presence at the start of a Group of Seven finance leaders gathering Tuesday, where war in Ukraine and economic turmoil from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs remain top of mind.

In meetings through Thursday, leaders will discuss global economic conditions and seek a common position on Ukraine.

Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko's presence "sends a strong message to the world" that members are recommitting to support the country against Russia's invasion, Canadian Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told reporters Tuesday.