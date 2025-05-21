Israeli forces killed at least 55 Palestinians in airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, local medics said, continuing to bombard the enclave despite mounting international pressure to halt military operations and allow unimpeded deliveries of aid.

Britain announced it was suspending trade talks with Israel and summoning its ambassador over "egregious policies" in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, while European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas asked for a review of the EU-Israel trade deal, according to Dutch news agency ANP.

The war, now in its 20th month, has left Gaza in ruins and its population facing a worsening hunger crisis. It has strained Israel's relations with much of the world and those with its closest ally, the United States, now appear to be wavering.