Over 270 people are expected to run in the June 22 Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election as of Wednesday, likely hitting the highest number in decades.

The focus of the election will be whether the Liberal Democratic Party can remain the biggest force in the 127-seat assembly or whether Tomin First no Kai will take back the top slot.

As many parties consider the poll a precursor to this summer's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, they treat the Tokyo race like a national election.