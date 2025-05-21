Taiwan regrets not being invited by Nagasaki to this year's peace memorial ceremony to be held in the city on Aug. 9 to mark the anniversary of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing, a spokesman at Taiwan's foreign ministry has said.

Taiwan remains determined to continue cooperation with like-minded partners and to protect regional peace and stability, spokesperson Hsiao Kuang-wei told a news conference Tuesday, apparently referring to Japan.

Meanwhile, Hsiao said he was pleased that the city of Hiroshima has indicated a policy of sending to Taiwan a notice for its Aug. 6 peace memorial ceremony remembering the U.S. atomic bombing.