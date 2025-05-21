Cashless payments, primarily those made through credit cards, electronic money and QR codes, are becoming increasingly widespread in Japan.
Such payment methods now account for over 40% of all personal spending in the country, reflecting a growing trend of consumers carrying little or no cash with them when going out.
A number of issues still need to be addressed, however, especially a growing risk of unauthorized use of cashless payments and the potential disruption of services during disasters.
