The number of foreign visitors to Japan soared 28.5% in April on a year-on-year basis to a record 3.91 million, official figures showed Wednesday.

"Spring cherry blossom season boosted demand for visits to Japan in many markets, as in the previous month, and overseas travel demand increased in some Asian countries, in Europe, the United States and Australia to coincide with the Easter holidays," the Japan National Tourism Organization said.

It said the total surpassed the previous record of 3.78 million in January 2025 and is the highest number in a single month on record.