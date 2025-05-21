Lee Jae-myung, the front-runner in South Korea’s June 3 presidential election, is continuing to play down his earlier hard-line views on his country’s tumultuous relationship with Japan, with the Democratic Party (DP) candidate hinting that he would not take an antagonistic approach to ties if elected.

“There is a preconception that I am hostile toward Japan,” Lee told a livestreamed meeting with South Koreans abroad on Tuesday, according to local media. “Japan is a neighboring country, and we must cooperate with each other to create synergy.”

Officials in Tokyo are closely watching Lee’s remarks for hints of how bilateral relations could shift if he is elected.