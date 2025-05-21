A cutting-edge railgun, new missiles, a high-powered laser and a myriad of drones were just some of the advanced military tech on display Wednesday as Japan kicked off its largest-ever defense exhibition — part of a move to highlight its growing openness to international collaboration and even the once-taboo topic of defense exports.

The range of products and systems being displayed by both Japanese firms and the Defense Ministry at the three-day DSEI Japan defense exhibition in Chiba is both diverse and sophisticated, and comes amid soaring international and regional tensions.

Ranging from a multipurpose combat naval drone and upgraded Type-12 missile systems to the UNICORN integrated antenna system and a potential new advanced trainer jet, the kit is part of a marketing push supported by the Defense Ministry and its Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency (ATLA).