A female high school student in Hiroshima Prefecture was arrested Wednesday after allegedly slashing three fellow students with a knife.
Local authorities received an emergency call at around 10:15 a.m. from a correspondence high school in the Hiroshima city of Fukuyama saying that a female student injured three other female students with a knife.
The three victims were injured, but none of the injuries were life-threatening, according to fire and police authorities.
Police officers arrested the alleged perpetrator on the spot on suspicion of attempted murder.
