A female prosecutor in Osaka who was allegedly raped by her boss said she experienced secondary victimization when the prosecutors office where she worked turned a blind eye after she reported the case in 2024 and then when slanderous comments about her spread at work.

The criminal trial of Kentaro Kitagawa, a former chief at the Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office, is ongoing at the Osaka District Court. He initially pleaded guilty but changed his plea to not guilty of sexually assaulting the woman.

At a news conference in Tokyo on Wednesday, the female prosecutor, who is in her 50s and requested anonymity for privacy reasons, said her suffering was exacerbated when those close to Kitagawa and the organization refused to take appropriate actions following her report of the assault.