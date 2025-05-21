The family of Asahi Okazaki, whose body was found at her ex-boyfriend's home in Kawasaki, had lodged a complaint with a police headquarters not involved in the case about the lack of action by local police against alleged stalking by the man, it was learned Wednesday.

According to investigative sources, in mid-January, a member of the 20-year-old part-time worker's family told a police officer at the police headquarters — the family member's acquaintance — that the Kanagawa Prefectural Police had "made no moves" since Okazaki went missing in December last year, despite the family's "repeated requests" for launching an investigation into the 27-year-old former boyfriend, Hideyuki Shirai.

Receiving the officer's report, a division of the headquarters conveyed the complaint to the Kanagawa Prefectural Police and its Kawasaki Rinko police station, and sought explanations about their response to the case, the sources said. In reply, the local police said they were "doing what we have to do."