The first blood test to help diagnose Alzheimer’s disease will be available from late June in the U.S. following regulatory clearance for its use last week, according to the Japanese company behind the innovation.

The test will initially be available at about 50 American research institutes and hospitals that specialize in Alzheimer’s disease, Goki Ishikawa, head of Fujirebio Diagnostics that developed the test, said in an interview Tuesday. The company, a unit of Japan’s H.U. Group Holdings, is also partnering with bigger rivals like Beckman Coulter to help develop and manufacture their products, he said.

The Food and Drug Administration cleared the blood test to help diagnose Alzheimer’s disease last week, potentially making it easier to find and treat patients with the memory-robbing disease that affects nearly 7 million Americans.