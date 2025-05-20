The WHO's annual assembly is expected to adopt a landmark agreement on tackling future pandemics on Tuesday, after a top committee in the U.N. agency unanimously approved it.
The accord's text was concluded in April after three years of tense negotiations.
Its adoption would be a success for the World Health Organization as it tries to balance drastic budget cuts against its duty to respond to numerous health crises across the globe.
