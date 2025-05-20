Two years after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban returned to power in 2010, he told an audience of entrepreneurs that Hungary was a nation that he "hoped to God” wouldn’t one day need to replace democracy. Hungarians are now wondering if their leader is doing just that.

The parliament in Budapest on Tuesday was set to start debating legislation that seeks to cut off money to civil society and media receiving foreign funding and which a state agency set up by Orban’s government deems a threat.

The rules aim to "strengthen national sovereignty” by guaranteeing the "transparency” of groups working in the public interest, the draft bill states.