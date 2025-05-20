Key U.S. Senate Democrats have urged the administration of President Donald Trump to revisit new artificial intelligence deals with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, saying that expanded sales of AI chips to the Middle Eastern countries risk exposing advanced technology to China and Russia, while potentially limiting supplies available for American companies.

Agreements unveiled by companies including Nvidia and AMD during Trump’s trip to the region last week opened the door for the Gulf nations to buy tens of thousands of advanced semiconductors, and they could be approved to sell over a million more — just as the administration plans to rescind and rewrite Biden-era rules capping those countries’ access to chips. The combined moves, warned a group of Senate Democrats led by Elizabeth Warren and minority leader Chuck Schumer, endanger U.S. national security and economic competitiveness.

"Taken together, these announcements amount to a breathtaking rollback of export control restrictions that have helped maintain the U.S. technological edge to ensure the United States wins the AI race and prevent our adversaries from accessing our most sensitive technologies,” the senators wrote in a letter Monday to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.