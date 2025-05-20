The Chinese government has accused U.S. President Donald Trump's administration of undermining recent trade talks in Geneva with its warning that using Huawei Technologies’ artificial intelligence chips "anywhere in the world” would violate U.S. export controls.

The U.S. Commerce Department had said in a statement last week that it was issuing guidance to make clear that the use of Huawei Ascend chips is a breach of the U.S. government’s export controls. The agency said at the time that it would also warn the public about "the potential consequences of allowing U.S. AI chips to be used for training and inference of Chinese AI models.”

The department’s statement has since changed to say that the agency was issuing guidance about "the risks of using PRC advanced computing ICs, including specific Huawei Ascend chips,” stripping the "anywhere in the world” reference. PRC is the abbreviation for China's formal name, the People's Republic of China, while ICs refers to integrated circuits, or chips.