Finance leaders from the Group of Seven industrialized democracies will strive for unity on nontariff issues when they meet in Canada this week, but may have trouble reaching consensus with Washington intent on pushing allies to serve U.S. interests.

The other six G7 members — Japan, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy and host Canada — want to keep the powerful Western policy alliance from fracturing over U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and reversals on climate change, global tax cooperation and Ukraine, G7 officials and economic diplomacy experts have said.

That may require less-specific communique language and avoidance of some topics. A source briefed on U.S. positions in the talks said that any consensus needed to align with Trump administration priorities.