The transport ministry plans to increase the number of train station platforms with platform doors nationwide to 4,000 by fiscal 2030, which runs through March 2031, setting a new target to make it safer for passengers, especially for those with low vision and older adults.

As of the end of fiscal 2023, such doors had been installed at 2,647 platforms across the country. The ministry set the new target since it is on track to meet its initial goal of having doors installed on 3,000 platforms by the end of the current fiscal year.

Platform doors are installed between the platform and train tracks, opening only when the train has arrived at the station, thereby preventing passengers from falling onto the tracks.

The decision to raise the target reflects ongoing safety concerns, as accidents involving passengers falling from platforms or being struck by trains continue to occur.

In fiscal 2023, there were 2,293 cases of people falling from station platforms, of which 58 cases involved passengers with low vision, according to government data.

While the cost and logistics of installing platform doors have proven challenging, railway operators are adopting new solutions to lower expenses and increase flexibility. These include models with lighter barriers compared to traditional installations.

Operators are also rolling out wide-door systems that can accommodate both regular and express trains with varying door positions.

The ministry said it will support such innovations and provide financial assistance through subsidies to accelerate implementation.

The new target was announced in a ministry panel report on making train stations barrier-free in March. The report also increased the target for making train cars barrier-free from the current 70% to 80% by fiscal 2030.

Japan began working harder to make public transport and facilities barrier-free when the nation hosted the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2021.