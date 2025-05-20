Nara Prefecture has established a pioneering initiative to support former prison inmates as they reintegrate into society, launching a fully funded foundation that provides both job training and housing.

The effort — the first of its kind in Japan, according to the Justice Ministry — is also helping to address local labor shortages in agriculture and forestry.

Kagayaki Home was created in 2020 with 100% funding from the prefectural government. Since then, it has offered vocational training and subsidized housing for up to three years to former inmates, employing nine individuals to date.