The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is planning to shoulder the cost of base service fees in water utility bills in the city during what is expected to be an incredibly hot summer.

The city is planning to enact the subsidy over the summer months — four months between either June to September or July to October — and a revised budget proposal allocating around ¥36.8 billion for the subsidy will be submitted to the regular session of the metropolitan assembly scheduled for June.

Base fees for water services in Tokyo cost an average of ¥860 to ¥1,460 per month, but the amount also depends on the diameter of a household's water pipe. Additional costs that rack up through usage — usually paid on top of the base fee — will be charged as usual.