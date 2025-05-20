A senior official of a nonprofit organization that helps young women obsessed with host clubs and teen runaways in Tokyo’s Kabukicho district has been arrested for cocaine possession.

Yoshihide Tanaka, 44, was arrested on Sunday with a woman in her 20s who is believed to have sought help from the group.

Tanaka, who serves as secretary-general of Nippon Kakekomidera, was arrested on the streets of Shinjuku Ward when police officers questioned him and the woman. The officers found the drugs when they checked his belongings.