A 34-year-old Peruvian man has been arrested on suspicion he drove his car the wrong way on the Shin-Meishin Expressway in Mie Prefecture, colliding with other vehicles before he fled the scene.

The Mie prefectural police said they arrested Rossi Cruz John Elias on Monday for allegedly failing to report the accident. The suspect, who lives in the city of Nagahama in Shiga Prefecture, partially denied the charge, saying he struck only one vehicle.

According to the allegation, around 11 a.m. on Sunday, the man drove the wrong way on the westbound expressway lane in the Asakayamacho district of the city of Kameyama in Mie and hit two vehicles, then left without reporting the incident to police.

The Mie police believe the suspect continued to drive in the wrong direction after the collisions.

Four vehicles were caught up in a rear-end collision after the driver of one of the vehicles took notice of the Peruvian man's vehicle going in the wrong direction and stopped. Four people were mildly injured in the accident.