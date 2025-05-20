Taiwan is prepared to talk to China as equals but it will continue to build up its defenses, the island's President Lai Ching-te said Tuesday as he marked his first year in office.

Lai, a staunch defender of Taiwan's sovereignty and detested by Beijing, delivered wide-ranging remarks on the need "to prepare for war to avoid war" and also bolster the island's economic resilience. After promising to stand up to China and defend democracy at his inauguration, Lai insisted Taiwan was "willing" to communicate with Beijing if there was "parity and dignity."

China has rebuffed Lai's previous offers to talk.