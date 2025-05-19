Beth Hyland thought she had met the love of her life on Tinder.

In reality, the Michigan-based administrative assistant had been manipulated by an online scam artist who posed as a French man named "Richard," used deepfake video on Skype calls and posted photos of another man to pull off his con.

Deepfakes — manipulated video or audio made using artificial intelligence to look and sound real — are often difficult to detect without specialized tools.