More than two hundred guests on Thursday will make their way to a ritzy country club just up the Potomac River from Washington, ready for a sumptuous dinner hosted by the president of the United States.

The lucky few are not top officials or visiting heads of state but the 220 biggest buyers of $TRUMP, a crypto memecoin launched by the U.S. president in January.

The top 25 investors will enjoy even more special access: a private session with Trump before dinner — which is set at the Trump National Golf Club in Potomac Falls, Virginia — and a White House tour.