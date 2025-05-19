Portugal's incumbent center-right party won the most seats in the country's third general election in three years on Sunday but again fell short of a parliamentary majority, while support for the far-right Chega rose.

The outcome threatens to extend political instability in the NATO and European Union member state as the bloc faces growing global trade tensions and works to strengthen its defenses.

Near complete official results showed that Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's Democratic Alliance (AD) captured 32.7% of the vote in Sunday's poll with the Socialist Party (PS) and Chega virtually tied in second place.