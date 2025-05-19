Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday his country would keep enriching uranium "with or without a deal" with world powers, despite ongoing negotiations over its nuclear program.

"If the U.S. is interested in ensuring that Iran will not have nuclear weapons, a deal is within reach, and we are ready for a serious conversation to achieve a solution that will forever ensure that outcome," Araghchi posted on X.

"Enrichment in Iran, however, will continue with or without a deal," he said.