Toys and games that were popular decades ago during Japan's Showa Era (1926-1989) and Heisei Era (1989-2019) are making a comeback in the Reiwa Era (2019-present).

Such products have evoked nostalgic memories for adults of a certain age while piquing fresh interest among the younger generation.

Toy maker MegaHouse in April this year revived Butaminton, a megahit game product first released in 1987.