With public services such as child care and welfare being increasingly carried out by nonregular civil servants, concerns have emerged over the poor working conditions of such workers and how they could ultimately affect the daily lives of citizens.

Chief among the worries of such nonregular civil servants, as well as employees of private-sector organizations designated as public service administrators by local governments, are low wages and a risk of sudden dismissals.

Voices from these “government-made working poor” are revealing the challenges faced at the front lines of the local civil service.