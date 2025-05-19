Dentists from Aichi Prefecture are working in Vietnam on an initiative to introduce the Japanese system of conducting dental checkups in school to help solve the high rate of tooth decay among children in the country.

As well as visiting schools to conduct checkups to prevent cavities, the dentists teach Vietnamese dental students how to give children instructions on oral hygiene.

Five years after the project was launched, oral health awareness is growing in the nation, with more children going to the dentist.