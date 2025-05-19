Two men died Monday morning in the city of Osaka after a man fell from a high-rise condominium and struck a passing cyclist below, according to local police.

The incident occurred at around 11:25 a.m. in the Honjonishi neighborhood of the city’s Kita Ward.

Investigators said the man who fell lived on the 43rd floor of the condominium. It's not clear why, but the 70-year-old plummeted from the building, striking a man cycling below. The impact proved fatal for both.

A passerby called emergency services after hearing a loud noise and seeing a man collapse while riding a bicycle. Police and fire officials later confirmed that both individuals had been pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

The cyclist is believed to be a 59-year-old man from the city of Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture. Authorities are working to confirm his identity.

The man who fell was reportedly not wearing shoes at the time, and police are investigating the circumstances that led to the fall.

The incident occurred roughly 400 meters west of Osaka Metro’s Tenjinbashisuji-Rokuchome Station in an area with many apartments.

Translated by The Japan Times