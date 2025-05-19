Bureau International des Expositions Secretary-General Dimitri Kerkentzes has suggested moving the closing time for the ongoing World Exposition in the city of Osaka from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., it was learned Monday.

The aim of the idea, proposed during a meeting Saturday between Kerkentzes and Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura, is to increase the number of nighttime visitors.

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition will consider its response.

Although Yoshimura expressed an intent to consider the extension, changing the closing time will affect visitor transportation plans for safe and smooth access to the event, possibly leading to increased costs for security.

The expo's current opening hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Ticket bookings are concentrated in the morning.