Municipalities hit by the massive Noto Peninsula earthquake in central Japan in January 2024 are struggling to remove damaged houses, as ownership of many of the properties remains unclear.

The municipalities are currently aware of more than 80 such houses, but there could be even more. They are seeking to use a new system that allows such houses to be removed with court permission. Still, there are concerns that many of these houses will be left as they are.

In an area near the morning market district of the city of Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, vacant land plots are increasing as damaged buildings are removed. One house, however, remains untouched after its roof and pillars collapsed in the earthquake more than 16 months ago.