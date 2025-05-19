Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Sunday that his government will "drastically strengthen" its strategy to industrialize quantum technology, amid growing international competition in this field.

Positioning this year as "the first year of quantum industrialization," Ishiba indicated that the government will promote support for related startups and human resource development.

Quantum technology is "expected to become a new industrial pillar of our country, and also important for economic security," the prime minister told reporters in the city of Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture.

While in the city, Ishiba visited the Global Research and Development Center for Business by Quantum-AI technology under the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, or AIST. He inspected quantum computing research and interacted with researchers there.