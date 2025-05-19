Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te promised to stand up to China and defend democracy when he took office in 2024. A year on, domestic political turmoil has engulfed the island, stymieing his agenda as it faces Chinese military pressure.

Self-ruled Taiwan is known for its rough and tumble politics, but analysts say the current dysfunction is distracting lawmakers and eroding public confidence — to the benefit of Beijing.

China claims Taiwan is part of its territory and has threatened to use force to bring it under its control.