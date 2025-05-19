China provided Pakistan with air defense and satellite support during its clash with India this month, according to a research group under India’s Ministry of Defense, suggesting that Beijing was more directly involved in the conflict than was previously disclosed.

China helped Pakistan reorganize its radar and air defense systems to more effectively detect India’s deployments of troops and weaponry, Ashok Kumar, director-general at the New Delhi-based Center For Joint Warfare Studies, said in an interview.

China also helped Pakistan adjust its satellite coverage over India during the 15-day interval between an April 22 massacre that killed 26 mostly Indian tourists and the start of hostilities between the two nations, he said.