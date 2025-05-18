Severe storms that swept through the U.S. states of Missouri, Kentucky and Virginia left more than 25 people dead, laying waste to local communities and cutting off electricity to nearly 200,000, authorities said Saturday.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on X at least 18 people had died in the storms Friday night, while local officials in Missouri said another seven were dead there.

Two people were also killed by falling trees in Virginia, local media reported.