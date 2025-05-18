A 31-year-old Japanese man has achieved the feat of dribbling a soccer ball for about 2,000 kilometers across India, reaching his goal of New Delhi 2½ months after leaving Kolkata.

After breaking the finish tape at the Japanese Embassy in the Indian capital Thursday, Nozomu Hagihara exchanged hugs with friends who supported him through the endeavor, tears of joy in his eyes.

Hagihara, who is working to contribute to Indian society through soccer, plans to apply for a Guinness World Record for the longest journey dribbling a soccer ball. His accomplishment far exceeds the current record, held by an Australian man who dribbled 337 kilometers in seven days in 2023.