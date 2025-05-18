Princess Aiko, the daughter of Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, arrived in Ishikawa Prefecture by shinkansen on Sunday to inspect the progress of reconstruction following the massive Noto Peninsula earthquake in January 2024.

It will be the first time the 23-year-old princess has visited an area hit by a disaster.

The princess was scheduled to travel from Kanazawa to the city of Nanao later in the day and meet people affected by the earthquake. She was also set to visit a local festival museum in the Wakura Onsen hot spring town in the city.

On Monday, Princess Aiko will visit temporary facilities in the town of Shika and return to Tokyo by shinkansen in the evening.