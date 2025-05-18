The Foreign Ministry is working to improve the treatment of chefs at Japanese diplomatic missions around the world, who serve as the nation's "culinary diplomats."

In light of labor shortages in recent years, the ministry will increase pay for such chefs by about 1.5 times. It will also shift away from the "outdated" practice of heads of diplomatic missions, including ambassadors, concluding private employment contracts with chefs.

In July, the ministry will start accepting applications for these chef positions under improved working conditions, with the improved treatment set to take effect next January.