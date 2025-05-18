A man believed to be responsible for a hit-and-run incident in Saitama Prefecture that injured several schoolchildren has turned himself in to police, NHK reported.

Authorities are working to confirm his identity, as he closely resembles the description of the driver, NHK said, citing investigative sources.

On Wednesday, the sport-utility vehicle plowed into a group of about ten elementary school students walking home from school in Misato, Saitama Prefecture, injuring four sixth-grade boys before fleeing the scene.

The vehicle was later found and seized in a residential parking lot about 2 kilometers from the scene, but the driver was nowhere to be found. Police had been searching for the suspect, treating it as a hit-and-run case.

The man who turned himself in on Sunday is said to closely resemble the driver recorded on the dashcam of another vehicle that happened to pass by the scene, NHK reported.

The vehicle involved in the incident is believed to have been carrying two men, who are believed to have initially exited the car and spoken to the children before fleeing in the same car.

Information from Jiji added